Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Holdings Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.65 and a 1-year high of $113.01.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

