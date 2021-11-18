Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invacare by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invacare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,180. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

