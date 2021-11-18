Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.96.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $628.94. 1,312,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.79 and its 200-day moving average is $521.54. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

