Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

