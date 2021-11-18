Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

LON ICP opened at GBX 2,331 ($30.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,180.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,157.70. The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57).

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65). Also, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,145.81).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

