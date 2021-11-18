Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Announces Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%.

Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Earnings History for Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

