Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Announces Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%.

Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

