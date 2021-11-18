Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Intellinetics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.