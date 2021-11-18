Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 351,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,820,672. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

