Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 74,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

