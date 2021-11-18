Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 88,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,263. The company has a market cap of $879.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.59. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

