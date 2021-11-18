Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $45,805.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,244,648 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.