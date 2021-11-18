Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 1,411 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.