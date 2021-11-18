Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 1,411 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

