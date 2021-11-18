Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 40,004 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

