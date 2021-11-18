Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $188,977.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $188,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $263.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.54 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.16. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $222.28 and a one year high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 165.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Wayfair by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 218.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.