Insider Selling: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $151,438.08.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.
Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 380,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.27.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
See Also: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.