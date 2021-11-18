Insider Selling: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $151,438.08.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 380,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

