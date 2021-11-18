Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Sells $503,768.76 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,078,925.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

