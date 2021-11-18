Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells 262 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

