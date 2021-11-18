Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $1,527,671.18 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.