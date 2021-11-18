Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells 4,927 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

