Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells 4,927 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RPD stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.31.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.
