Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 33,489 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $275,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NG opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.