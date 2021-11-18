Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 33,489 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $275,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NG opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,330,000 after buying an additional 165,752 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

