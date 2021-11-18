Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Sells 514 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $13,045.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $555.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

