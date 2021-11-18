Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Sells $2,466,636.48 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.02 and a fifty-two week high of $332.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

