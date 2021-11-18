Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $47,275.80 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $47,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

