Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sells 91,176 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 645.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 72.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

