Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 2,346 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. 2,199,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,161. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 243.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after buying an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.