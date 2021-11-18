Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells 854 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CFLT opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

