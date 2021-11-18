Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells $86,120.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brinker International stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

