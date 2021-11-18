Insider Selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $1,157,954.00 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Annette Tumolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $779.99 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

