Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Avantor stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
