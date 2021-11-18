Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avantor stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 219.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 246,366 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 50.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 171.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 286,462 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

