Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sells $39,120.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AR opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $8,539,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 233,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

