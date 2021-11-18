Insider Selling: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 4,567,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

