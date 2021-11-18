Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 6,747 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

