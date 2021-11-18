Insider Buying: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Buys $24,800.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 388,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,734 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

VERO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

