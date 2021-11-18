Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £137.94 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £137.94 ($180.22).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £139.20 ($181.87).

LON MAB opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.52.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

