Insider Buying: LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne Inc has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

