Insider Buying: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Director Buys 5,475 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 127,771 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

