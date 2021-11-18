Insider Buying: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Director Buys 5,475 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 127,771 shares during the last quarter.
ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.