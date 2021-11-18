Insider Buying: Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AFIB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. 4,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,099. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

