Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth $254,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $30.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.