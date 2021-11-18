Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVDN remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

