Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVDN remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.