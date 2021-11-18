Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 374 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Innospec by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
