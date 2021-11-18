Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 374 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Innospec by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

