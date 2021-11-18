Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives $9.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 2,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,598. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

