Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%.

IKT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,068. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

