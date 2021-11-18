ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

