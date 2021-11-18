Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.35

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and traded as high as $48.49. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 298 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock's two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

