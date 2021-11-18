Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.60

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 266813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,244,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,793,000 after buying an additional 1,456,832 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,318,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

