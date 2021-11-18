IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IMV by 193.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.45. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

