Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Increases Dividend to GBX 48.48 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.63) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.59) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

