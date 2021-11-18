Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 83.0% in October

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the October 14th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

