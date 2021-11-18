Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading Down 25.8%

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND) were down 25.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 2,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

