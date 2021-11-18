iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

